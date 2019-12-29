‘Biggest club in England’ Arsenal open to January signings — Arteta



New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that he can win the fans of “the biggest football club in England” back onside after a difficult few months, as he aims to recapture the halcyon days of Arsene Wenger.

Former Gunners star Arteta, who was a two-time FA Cup winner with the club before hanging up his boots in 2016, was appointed as Unai Emery’s successor earlier this month, with the ex-Manchester City assistant boss overseeing a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth for his first game in charge.

He faces a sterner test against rivals Chelsea in the club’s final game of 2019, however, with Arsenal looking to make amends for their Europa League final defeat to the Blues in May.

Arteta has now outlined his plans on how to recapture the glory days of Wenger in north London, adding that it is imperative for his side and their supporters to see eye-to-eye.

“We need to connect the team with the fans again,” he told Sky Sports. “I sense in the last few seasons there has been a…