Christmas is unbiblical — Pastor Olukoya, Kumuyi, Daddy Freeze, Reno

By Sam Eyoboka

DAYS after this year’s Christmas—-a day set aside to mark the birth of the progenitor of the Christian faith—-the debate over the actual date of birth of Jesus Christ rages on as the General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, said the celebration is unbiblical.

Christmas and financial holocaust

Speaking at the Wednesday Manner Water Service which coincided with the 2019 Christmas celebration at the church’s headquarters in Lagos, Olukoya became the first frontline Pentecostal minister to openly declare that no book in the bible recorded the word ‘Christmas’ or that Jesus was born on December 25.

“If you really study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, there is no word like Christmas. The Bible only recorded that the Shepherds were taking care of their flocks during a very cold season when they sighted the star that announced the birth of Jesus Christ. This…