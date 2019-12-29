‘Five Maids of Fadaka’ theatre drama makes final stage today

By Ayo Onikoyi

The theatre drama ‘Five Maids of Fadaka, produced by Ayo Jaiyesinmi in partnership with the MTN Foundation will be staging for the last time this year on Sunday, December 29,2019 at the Kona Recreation Hub, Lekki, Lagos having been staged on December 21st, 22nd and 28th at the Kona Recreation Hub, Lekki, Lagos.

The ‘Five Maids of Fadaka’ is a drama that encapsulates all of the things parents and guardians are willing to go through to guarantee that their children get the best of whatever it is life has to offer.

The plot entails the king getting married and all the maidens of the kingdom wanted to be on the bridal entourage and be centre of attraction. The content is keen as parents go to huge lengths to get their daughters enlisted.

