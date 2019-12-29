Group commend SARS under the leadership of SP Obioguru Johnbull in

Coalition of South East Leaders (COSEYL), has on Sunday commended the operatives of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) headed by SP Obioguru Johnbull for getting rid of criminals , hoodlums, Yahoo boys and bad eggs from Abia state.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, Chief Goodluck Ibem, President General and Comrade Kanice Igwe, Secretary General opined that, before now , criminals had made it difficult for people to sleep with their eyes closed. Cases of kidnapping , armed robbery and other violent crimes was on the increase but when Johnbull took over the mantle of SARS in Abia state , the story change for good.

The statement in part: “We are indeed happy with the Leadership of SARS for sending such a dynamic police officer to Abia state.

The achievement recorded by SARS under the Leadership of OC Obioguru are so enormous that we are tempted to ask the police authorities to allow him to…