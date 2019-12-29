Iheanacho continues imperious form for Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his third Premier League goal of the season for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Nigeria international was handed his third start and fourth league appearance at London Stadium and made a key impact for the Foxes.

The 23-year-old striker put ‎Brendan Rodgers’ men in front in the 40th minute after he headed home Ayoze Perez’ cross.

The former Manchester City striker has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Leicester, as many as his previous 31 for the club.

