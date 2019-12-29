Intruder stabs five Jews in New York synagogue – Vanguard News

An intruder stabbed and wounded five people at a rabbi’s house in New York during a party to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah late Saturday, officials said.

Rabbi’s house is a synagogue located in the Forshay neighbourhood in Monsey, Rockland County, New York, United States.

The victims, all Hasidic members of the Jewish faith, were transported to local hospitals — two in critical condition — the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) tweeted after receiving a call at 9.50 pm.

According to Jerusalem Post, the intruder pulled out a machete, which he used to stab people

A suspect has been taken into custody and a vehicle safeguarded, a spokesman for the NYPD told AFP.

Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said in a statement that he was “horrified” by the “despicable and cowardly act”, and had directed the State Police hate crimes task force to…