Nigerian scholar wins Arabic poetry competition in Saudi Arabia

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has applauded a Nigerian Scholar and multi-lingual expert, Dr Ahmad Rufa’i for winning an international Arabic poetry competition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the commendation in a statement by NIDCOM’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

She described Rufa’i’s defeat of other contestants, especially from Arabic-speaking countries as legendary.

“With your winning this all-important competition over other contestants in an Arab speaking country, is a thing of joy and pride to us in Nigeria.

“I congratulate you on this wonderful feat, for bringing honour and glory, not only to your family, but to Nigeria as a whole.

“I say to you. Baraka lahu feeh, Mabruk.

“I only hope and pray that your winning this competition has gone a long way in rewriting the negative narrative tag on Nigerians living in…