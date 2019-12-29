Render help to others – Vanguard News Render help to others

Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

IT is obvious that a lot of people need help. Are we helping other people? If we want God to help us then we must be ready to be helpful to others. This will give us license to receive help from God. When we do not help then it will be difficult to receive help from God.

We must be thinking at all times how a person(s) can rise up or how many people can we lift up with what we have? You may not have money but with prayers, encouragement and connections these can be used to help people rise to stardom.

I know that whatever I give to a person as help, plays a positive role in that person’s life. It is not about giving money to people as help but effort or impact made to see that people rise or change their lives for better.

Everybody cannot rise up at the same time, some will rise and some will not. It is not about giving material things to people alone. What I mean is that when you are in a…