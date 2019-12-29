SERAP, others sue Buhari, minister

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, BudgIT, Enough is Enough (EiE) and 583 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja to “restrain and stop President Muhammadu Buhari and Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning from releasing N37 billion allocated for the renovation of the National Assembly complex.

The group which wanted court to stop the release of the fund until an impact assessment of the spending is carried out also sought court order to “restrain, prevent and stop the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and the Federal Capital Development Agency from demanding or collecting the earmarked N37 billion budget.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, disclosed this In a statement released on Sunday in Lagos.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1633/2019,

filed by Oluwadare and…