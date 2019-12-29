Tambuwal assents to 2020 Budget, applauds APC-controlled Assembly

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State Friday night assented to the 2020 appropriation bill of N202 billion passed by the State House of Assembly.

Appending his signature to the document, Gov Tambuwal gave kudos to the assembly members, majority of whom are members of the opposition political party – All Progressives Congress (APC) – for their patriotism and unflinching commitment to the collective good of the people of the state.

“The assembly despite being controlled by the APC which is in the majority has rallied round the government and supported it in the interest of serving the people of the state,”…