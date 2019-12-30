Akeredolu pardons 16 inmates, commutes 3 life sentences

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has pardoned 16 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Akure.

Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said in a statement in Akure on Monday that Akeredolu exercised the powers conferred on him in paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) Section 212 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“Governor Akeredolu, in a letter addressed to the Controller of Nigerian Correctional Service, State Headquarters, Federal Secretariat Complex, Akure, orders that 16 of the inmates be discharged out of the custodian centre accordingly and forthwith,” he said.

According to the governor, the affected inmates who have been duly convicted of various terms of imprisonment have served portions of the said sentences.

“Following a recommendation made to the governor by the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Governor Akeredolu consequently exercises the power in relation to…