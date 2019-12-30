ALGON warns Oyo Councils Caretaker Chairmen against illegality

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Newly inaugurated Local Council chairmen in Oyo State have been warned against being part of what was described as illegality being perpetrated by the Oyo state government.

The warning was given by the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in an open letter signed by its chairman, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and the Secretary, Pastor Jesutoye Oluyinka.

In the letter addressed to the Chairmen, bankers to Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs), Heads of Local Government administration and staff, ALGON said it decided to issue the warning in order not to be complicit in the illegal actions because of the repercussions. The open letter reads:

“We are compelled to openly issue this letter of caution to the purported Caretaker Chairmen, Bankers to all Oyo state Local Government Councils, LCDAs, Civil Servants in our dear State and all Local Government Staff across our Council Secretariats, to strongly avoid…