Calabar Carnival: Int’l delegates urge world leaders to ensure global peace, stability

Delegates at the Calabar International Carnival on Monday urged world leaders to work toward ensuring peace and stability across the globe.

The delegates said considering the theme of the carnival, “Humanity”, world leaders must begin to look inward to explore nations’ culture to further effect peace in countries.

The delegates made their views known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during closing of the International Carnival at UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

According to them, religion, politics, tribes and all that appear to divide people should be jettisoned while the individuals and advised them to focus on working together to restore peace.

NAN reports that the theme of the carnival was coined by Gov.Ben Ayade to address the concept man in humanity to man cutting across the world.

Mr Fahimil Islam, Secretary, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh, urged world leaders to encourage citizens to live in love and…