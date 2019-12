Churchgoers kill gunman who shot two during Texas service

Worshippers in the US state of Texas shot dead a gunman who opened fire during a Sunday service, ending an attack that killed one parishioner and wounded another, police said.

The latest US shooting at a house of worship took place in the suburban Fort Worth community of White Settlement on Sunday morning when the gunman entered West Freeway Church of Christ, officials said.

“A couple of members of the church returned fire, striking the suspect who died at the scene,” White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering told reporters.

He praised the “heroic actions of those parishioners” for ending the threat, although he said one of the suspect’s victims died at a local hospital and a second has life-threatening injuries.

The FBI said it was working to find a motive for the attack.

“Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who…