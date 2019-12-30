Dangote Cement seeks shareholders’ approval for “Share buy Back”

By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Cement Plc has concluded arrangement to buy back its shares and is seeking shareholders’ approval in move aimed at improving return on equity and shareholder value.

NSE indices record first gain in December, up 0.19%

In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), today (Monday) Dangote Cement said it would convene an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders for January 22, 2020, to amend its Articles of Association to enable it undertake a share buy-back of up to 10 percent of its issued shares on such terms, and conditions and at such times as the board of directors deems fit.

According to Dangote Cement, the programme was in line with the company’s corporate strategy to improved its return on equity, and shareholder value in order to future long term growth.

“The relevant shares will be repurchased out of the profits of the company and any such number of shares bought under the programme is required to be cancelled in…