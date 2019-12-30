FC Ifeanyiubah Grind Out Home Win Over Heartland



FC Ifeanyiubah managed to see off Heartland 1-0 at home win in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 11 games decided at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi on Sunday evening.

In a game that had few dramatic moments Samuel Kalu scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute for the home team after he from the sloppy defending of the Naze Millionaires who failed to deal with a throw from the right flank.

Kalu graciously collected the gift presented to him after Heartland’s defence were hesitant to clear a throw in from Eric Oguocha and he slotted the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Godwin Ameh for the only goal of the day.

Both teams had come into the game at the back of losses against Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United in Kano and Lafia respectively and they needed a positive result to put them into reckoning.

It was Heartland that began the game with more purpose and their early forays indicated they wanted a repeat of last season when they…