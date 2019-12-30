FG plans to withdraw military from North East in 2020

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government on Monday said that it would begin a gradual withdrawal of the military operations in the northeastern part of the country where the Boko Haram terrorists have been attacking people for almost a decade.

The withdrawal of troops will be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace has returned to enable civil authorities to assume full control of security.

The government after the end of Security meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the pullout will allow civil authority – police and civil defence to assume their responsibility in the affected areas “since the terrorists have been degraded.”

The Council decided that in place of the military, the Nigeria Police Force, which has the primary responsibility of providing internal security, will assume its duties fully in such areas

