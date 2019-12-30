Gombe governor signs N130.83bn 2020 budget

Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Monday signed the state’s 2020 budget passed by the House of Assembly recently.

The N130.83 billion budget tagged “Budget of Change,” has N71.04 billion for capital expenditure and N59.78 billion for recurrent expenditure.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said Governor Yahaya expressed confidence that the budget would bring the desired change to the state.

The statement said the governor praised the state House of Assembly for the expeditious consideration and passage of the budget.

He assured the people of Gombe that the budget would be logically implemented to ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through good governance.

Governor Yahaya said: “With the passage and signing into law of the 2020 budget, the onus now lies on us to live up to expectation and justify the confidence reposed in us by…