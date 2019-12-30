I will not support anyone that is older than me — Umahi 

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, stated that he will not support anyone that is above his age limit for the 2023 governorship election in the State.

According to him, there are several benefits of having a young and vibrant person as the Governor of the State.

The Governor stated this when he received members of the State Executive Council led by his Deputy Governor, Barr. Kelechi Igwe at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area during the yuletide.

Governor Umahi appreciated the EXCO members whom he described as his team while urging them to work in unity in 2020 as no good work comes without a reward.

He added that in 2020, every EXCO member must present one person for business empowerment.

“I will not support anyone that is older than me for Governor come 2023. We need someone that is energetic and ready to lead with every commitment.

“I will not engage in 2023 politics…