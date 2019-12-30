Ihedioha asks committee to consider possibilities

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday asked the Joint state Negotiating Council for the implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage to recommend for the state what it can pay.

Ihedioha spoke at the government House in Owerri, during the inauguration of the council. The joint council between the government and civil service, has the Secretary to the State Government, Uche Onyegucha and Alloy Iwuanyanwu from the workers as well as other members.

At the event, Ihedioha said that the state spends about 73 percent of its allocation on payment of salaries and pension.

He said: “Our circumstance is peculiar and our circumstance is clear to us. You are not new to Imo state and when you want to make demands make demands on possibilities and look at the facts and also prioritize our needs.

“This is to recommend to government revised consolidated salary structure that the state resources can…