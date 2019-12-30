In 2023, even Buhari’s silence ‘ll speak volumes — Princewill

APC people in Abuja conspired with Wike to stop Amaechi’s candidate in Rivers

They did it to reduce Amaechi’s influence in 2023

Rivers State is the donation capital of Nigeria

Prince Tonye Princewill, a former Governorship Candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, in Rivers State and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in this interview spoke on how he survived five mini heart attacks, his life and politics.

By Omeiza Ajayi

We recently heard you survived five mini-heart attacks before you were properly diagnosed in a London hospital. What really happened?

Six in total if you count the one that happened in the hospital between when I did my ECG and while I was waiting for my chest x-ray results. The truth is I had been having many episodes of chest tightening and I could not explain it. First in Dubai, then in Nigeria. After one very bad experience, I went to a hospital in Abuja and was given medication for indigestion…