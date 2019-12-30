Naira depreciates by 50.5k as reserves drops to $38.7bn

By Babajide Komolafe

On the foreign exchange scene, the naira continued its downward trend in the foreign exchange market as it depreciated by an average of 50.5 kobo in the parallel market and in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window last week.

While the naira depreciated for the sixth consecutive weeks by 51 kobo last week in the I&E window, it depreciated by 50 kobo in the parallel market.

Data from DMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the I&E window rose for the sixth consecutive weeks to N364.57 per dollar last week from N364.06 per dollar the previous week, translating to 51 kobo depreciation.

Also the naijabdcs.com, the exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) showed that the parallel market exchange rate rose to N360.5 per dollar last week from N360 per dollar the previous week.

Financial Vanguard analysis showed that the naira has been on the downward trend in the I&E window since November…