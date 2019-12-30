Naira Marley ‘Lord of Lamba’ EP caps off his unique year

It is safe to say that ‘Lord of Lamba’ (LOL), the 6-track Extended Play (EP) released by Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, a fast-rising Nigeria musician, and songwriter, was the perfect way to cap his 2019.

He came to limelight after the release of his hit track ‘Issa Goal’ in collaboration with Olamide and Lil Kesh. The song was officially meant to support the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA world cup in Russia.

He was born and raised in Agege area of Lagos State and completed his education in the United Kingdom in south London after relocating at 11 years old. He got his stage name from late reggae icon Bob Marley.

Naira Marley is a versatile singer with a powerful song genre of hip hop, bringing about a new melody of Afro Pop. These are evident in his new EP which follows months of hit singles back to back.

‘YanYanYan’ is a slow Studio Magic beat, bringing DMW’s ladies’ man ‘Mayorkun’ into the trap vibe. The Mayor of Lagos did not fall short as…