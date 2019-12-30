PANDEF slams Sultan, insists Christians under persecution in Nigeria

PAN -Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF), the mouthpiece of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of coastal states of Niger Delta, Monday, lashed out at the Sultan of Sokoto over his claim that Christians were not under persecution in Nigeria.

National Chairman of PANDEF and former Military Administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd) told Vanguard: “It is rather unfortunate for the Sultan to have said there are no religious violations in Nigeria. It is not correct and we totally disagree with him, because the facts are glaring.”

“The Sultan cannot claim to be unaware of the atrocious activities perpetuated by herdsmen on Christian farmers across the country, particularly in the Middle Belt region, including Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau and Nassarawa states, as well as Southern Kaduna, where mostly Christian communities have been, over the…