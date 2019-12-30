Passion 4, Freedom band clinch first position

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

For the first time in the history of Carnival Calabar there was a tie for the first position as two bands were declared winners Sunday night, Passion 4 and Freedom bands were declared winners of this year’s edition of Africa’s biggest street party.

Vanguard learned that there was a tie for the first position while Seagulls band came second, Bayside band third and Master Blasta band took the fourth position. The winners were announced Sunday at the U.J Esuene, Calabar.

It would be recalled that passion 4 also won the 2018 edition of Carnival Calabar and Festivals leaving Seagull band as the first runner up and Freedom Band as the second runner up but there the subline interpretation of the theme of this year’s carnival:” Humanity” was best interpreted by both bands (Passion four & Freedom band).