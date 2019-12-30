Struggling West Ham turn to Moyes for second time

Struggling West Ham said on Sunday they had appointed David Moyes as manager for the second time in a bid to safeguard their place in the Premier League.

Moyes, whose career has never recovered from a deeply unsuccessful spell as Manchester United boss in 2013-14, succeeds Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked after a 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday that left the Hammers just one point above the relegation zone.

The 56-year-old has been without a club since leaving West Ham after a six-month spell in the 2017-18 season.

Moyes guided West Ham to safety that season after Slaven Bilic was dismissed in early November and will be tasked with doing the same for a second time.

“It’s fabulous to be back,” said Moyes in a club statement.

“I’m feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to.

“I do believe that the squad of players I’ve got here is a better squad of…