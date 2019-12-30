Sustaining e-payment growth requires partnerships, data analytics

By Babajide Komolafe

PAYMENT systems experts have identified partnerships and utilisation of data analytics as key factors that would sustain triple digit growth record under the Payment System Vision (PSV) 2020.

They made this submission while speaking at the 2019 retreat of the Committee of E-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) held recently in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Experts who spoke at the retreat, themed, “Payment 2020plus: The Next Frontiers of Payments”, include Dele Adeyinka, Chief Digital Officer, Polaris Bank, Niyi Ajao, Deputy Managing Director, Nigeria Interbank Settlement System, Nkech Nwoka, Chief Executive Officer, Migo Technology Services, Kevin Chen, Director International Business, Eastcompeace China; Mr Bola Asiru (Principal Mastercard Advisory Sub Sahara Africa), Wole Oyeniran Technology and Transformation Leader, Deloitte West Africa and Olayinka Oni, Chief Digital Officer, Sterling Bank.

