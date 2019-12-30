‘We are not rubber stamp, not all Buhari’s requests are approved’

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Wumi Ogunlola has dismissed the insinuations making the rounds that the 9th National Assembly was a rubber stamp, clarifying that not all requests from President Muhammadu Buhari were approved by the legislature.

The lawmaker, who represents Ekiti Central Constituency II noted that they were elected to represent the interest of their constituents and to make laws that will bring about good governance, adding that both arms of government must operate in an atmosphere of peace for the country to witness all development.

Speaking with Journalists in Ijero-Ekiti on Sunday, Ogunlola explained that Nigerians must not assess the performance of the National Assembly with the number of times they disagreed with the president rather their interventions and the quality of laws they made.

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, “I don’t think all that come to the National…