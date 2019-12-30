What you should know about West Ham’s new head coach

David Moyes returns to the Premier League following his appointment as the new head coach of West Ham. According to the club, the appointment is the right step towards ensuring that the club gets out of the wrong side of the league table. Moyes replaces Manuel Pellegrini who was sacked on Saturday after a 1-2 home loss to Leicester City.

Here, we bring you what you should know about the latest addition to the 2019/2020 Premier League season.

David Moyes brings vast experience, a relentless work ethic and passionate leadership to the role of West Ham United manager.

The 56-year-old Scot has managed more Premier League matches than any other, bar Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp, winning more than 200 top-flight matches during a career that has seen him lead Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and, for a seven-month period in 2017/18, West Ham.

After a long playing career with the likes of Celtic and Preston North End, Moyes guided the latter to…