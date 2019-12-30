When Mazi & Friends tickled Lagos

with Dede Mabiaku’s Afrobeat act

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

By 5.00 p.m., Sunday 29, 2019, the stage was already set inside Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, surrounded by plush trees and flowers. Dede Mabiaku’s Afrobeat band was playing the kind of music Fela invented. Some of the guests were already seated, enjoying drinks, small chops and pepper soup, ordered from the numerous caterers lining along one side the park.

After the Afrobeat band went on short break, the DJ took over and began to churn out recorded songs. They were all old school songs, just as Mazi Abe, the convener, had promised at the press conference which announced the show.

Then, one after the other, the comedians came: Expatriate, Odogwu 1, Benji the Joke, and others.

The songs, both from the live band and the DJ, evoked memories of the 1980s and 90s and were enjoyed by the guests who fall within the age bracket of those that grew up with those old school songs. They,…