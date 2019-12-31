2020: There’s hope for Nigeria – CAN

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the year 2020, saying there is hope for the nation.

The CAN president stated this in a goodwill message signed and issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja.

Ayokunle, who stressed that God was concerned about Nigeria’s affairs, assured that the nation would overcome its challenges in the new year.

He anchored his message to the nation on the biblical text – Jeremiah 29:11, saying: “It is instructive that when the Lord gave this message to the people of Israel, they were languishing under draconian captivity, just like present Nigeria. However, at the set time, He gave them a new beginning

“As a nation, Nigeria has been in captivity of insecurity occasioned by the menace of unending terrorism, banditry, herdsmen, kidnapping, religious persecution, nepotism, economic predicament and…