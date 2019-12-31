Accountant connives with businesswoman, to defraud employer

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- A 27-year-old accountant at Bukka Hut, Faruq Olanrewaju who allegedly connived with a businesswoman, Queen Silas 40, and stole the sum of N948, 500, from his employer, were on Tuesday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting at Igbosere.

The defendants who reside at 87, Aroloya Street, Off Adeniji Adele Lagos Island and 31, Olayinwola Street, Oworoshoki, respectively are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor Sergeant Chinedu Njoku told the court that the defendants committed the offence between November 30 to December 10, 2019.

He said that the offence took place at Bukka Hut, in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, in Eti- Osa local government area of Lagos state.

The prosecutor said ” Olanrewaju, an accountant with Bukka Hut, connived with the businesswoman and defrauded his employer of the said sum”.

Njoku told the court that the duo stole the sum of N948,500, property of Bukka…