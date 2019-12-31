AfDB backs spending of Pension funds on infrastructure

Says with $1.8tn pension/sovereign funds Africa has no business borrowing abroad

Puts continent’s infrastructure gap at $108bn



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, yesterday gave his support for Nigeria to spend pension fund on infrastructure.

Adesina said with the continent’s $1.8trillion pension and sovereign wealth assets, it has no business going a broad to borrow to fund project.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, the AfDB boss said that the country could address the infrastructure deficit by committing the pension funds that are idle on infrastructure.

He argued that investing in other countries sovereign wealth funds and going back to borrow “your own money” doesn’t really make a lot of sense.

He said that he was at the State House to discuss security issues as well as how to address the…