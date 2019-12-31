Day physically challenged dared Gbagi to dance contest

…Gratuitous noise over UPU backing for Gbagi

By Emma Amaize, NDV Editor

OGINIBU- FORMER Minister of State (Education), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, is incontrovertibly a hard nut to crack, but not the cruel personality some people have tried to paint him lately, perhaps because of his ambition to govern the state in 2023.

Carnival Calabar : Humanity is the greatest religion on earth — Ayade

In the past few months, he had bestrode the political landscape with his strategic consultations across the three senatorial districts of the state with group and political leaders, culminating in his contemporary visit to the president general of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, who candidly prayed and gave him his blessings for 2023.

Waiting for applicable time

Though the visit was later caught up in a controversy over whether UPU, as an organization, certified him or otherwise, it was obvious that Olorogun Taiga and other…