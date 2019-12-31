Governor Abiodun signs 2020 Budget into law

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Monday signed the State 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

The bill took 24 days to be passed by the State House of Assembly and 27 days to get the Governor’s assent.

The 2020 budget proposal was N449.97bn.

The Assembly retained the budget size with an adjustment to the capital expenditure leading to an increment of N2.1bn for capital projects.

The realignment moved the capital estimate from N269, 132,349,884.46 to N271, 232,349,884.46. Prince Dapo Abiodun while assenting to the Bill assured the people of the state that his administration would be measured by the performance of the budget hence the implementation of the year 2020 budget was sacrosanct.

He noted that his administration would also follow through on all of its vision and that his administration would ensure that the budget was implemented to the letter.

Abiodun said that his administration would ensure that all the assumptions…