Happy New Year Samoa: Countries already celebrating New Year and those that will be last

365 days make a year except in seldom cases of a leap year which is 366 days.

Australia is a nation many people think celebrates the New Year first but in reality, that is not true.

In fact, Nigeria will see the New Year ahead of countries like Argentina and Regions of Brazil.

Countries that will see the New Year first;

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Nigeria

11am – Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati

11:15am – New Zealand

2pm – Most of Australia

4pm – Japan, South Korea and North Korea

5pm – China, Philippines, Singapore

6pm – Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia

7pm – Bangladesh

7.15pm – Nepal

7.30pm – India and Sri Lanka

8pm – Pakistan

9pm – Azerbaijan

9.30pm – Iran

10pm – Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia

11pm – Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities

12am – Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain

1am – UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal

Countries that will see the New Year on January…