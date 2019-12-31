Happy New Year Samoa: Countries already celebrating New Year and those that will be last

365 days make a year except in seldom cases of a leap year which is 366 days.

Australia is a nation many people think celebrates the New Year first but in reality, that is not true.

In fact, Nigeria will see the New Year ahead of countries like Argentina and Regions of Brazil.

Countries that will see the New Year first;

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Nigeria

  • 11am – Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati
  • 11:15am – New Zealand
    2pm – Most of Australia
    4pm – Japan, South Korea and North Korea
    5pm – China, Philippines, Singapore
    6pm – Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia
    7pm – Bangladesh
    7.15pm – Nepal
    7.30pm – India and Sri Lanka
    8pm – Pakistan
    9pm – Azerbaijan
    9.30pm – Iran
    10pm – Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia
    11pm – Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities
    12am – Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain
    1am – UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal

