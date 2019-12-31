I won’t destroy people’s properties for road construction ― Abiodun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured that his administration would not demolish properties in its quest to improve on-road infrastructure across the State.

Abiodun who made this known on Monday while on an assessment tour of the Ikola-Navy-Osi and AIT road, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State, said his administration had to prioritize the completion of the roads connecting the area with Lagos, adding that Lagos State government had already done its own portion.

Responding to residents request for walkway, the Governor explained that it has to be removed from the original plan, as it would require demolition of more properties, and this administration would not want to be characterized as ‘’one that demolishes properties’’.

“We are here to inspect construction work which is at the final stage. Members of the community are saying they would have preferred to have the walkway,…