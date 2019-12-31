Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan official presentation January 3

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be officially presented as an AC Milan player on January 3, the Italian club confirmed on Monday.

Ibrahimovic returns to the side on a six-month deal, promising to help rescue the struggling Serie A outfit’s season.

The 38-year-old will undergo his medical on Thursday, January 2 and will hold his first press conference the following day.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s press conference is scheduled for Friday January 3rd at Casa Milan at 10 am.” (0900GMT),” they said in a statement.

The six-month deal is reported to be worth around 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) plus bonuses, with the option of a further year.

It will mark the Swede’s second stint with Milan, seven years after he left for Paris Saint-Germain.

He played for the Rossoneri from 2010-2012 scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances and helped the club win their 18th and…