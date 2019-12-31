Manufacturing PMI rises to 60.8 index points in December

…As firms’ confidence in economy grow

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose for the 33rd consecutive month to 60.8 index points in December 2019. This represents 1.5 index points increase when compared to 59.3 index points recorded in the previous month.

The Non-Manufacturing PMI rose for the 32nd consecutive month to 62.1 index points in December, 2019 representing 2.0 index points increase when compared to the 60.1 index points recorded in November.

A PMI reading above 50 points indicates expansion in economic activity, while PMI reading below 50 points indicates contraction in economic activities.

In its PMI report for December 2019, released yesterday, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, noted that all the 31 subsectors surveyed in the Manufacturing sector and Non-Manufacturing sector recorded growth.

The report stated: “The manufacturing PMI in the month of…