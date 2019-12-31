Militia attack kills 20 in eastern DR Congo

Militants killed 20 people, most of them hacked to death, in Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DR Congo) eastern Beni region in the latest attack by an armed group blamed for massacres that have sparked angry protests.

Local officials said fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist-militia originally from neighbouring Uganda, on Sunday attacked Apetina-Sana west of Oicha, the chief administrative town in Beni region.

“There was an incursion in Apetina-Sana by the ADF last night,” Beni administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

“(They) hacked 18 civilians to death.”

Local officials later found two more bodies during a search after the attack, bring the total to 20.

Apetina-Sana is part of the so-called Triangle of Death, along with Mbau and Eringeti — the worst-hit area for attacks by the ADF.

ADF fighters have killed more than 200 people since the army launched an offensive attack against the DR Congo militia on October 30, according to a toll compiled by…