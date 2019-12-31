Moyes set for return (Match Preview)

David Moyes will hope to make a winning start to his second spell as West Ham United manager, with the Hammers in 17th place, just one point and position above the relegation zone.

AFC Bournemouth are looking to end a run of seven defeats in nine matches, which has seen them slip to 16th place, two points clear of the bottom three.

Did you know?

West Ham have lost seven Premier League matches on New Year’s Day, second only to the highest total of 10 defeats recorded by Everton.

Each of West Ham’s last four home Premier League matches have ended in defeat, their worst run since January 2006 (also four defeats in a row). They haven’t lost five successive home league contests since April 1931.

Six of AFC Bournemouth’s last seven opening league matches in a calendar year have ended level (L1). The Cherries’ last such win was a 2-0 success against Wycombe Wanderers in 2012.

Callum Wilson has scored seven…