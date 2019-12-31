Nigeria reaped $25B from diaspora in 2019 ― Dabiri-Erewa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government on Tuesday said Nigerians in the Diaspora remitted about $25 billion into the nation’s coffers in 2019.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, stated this while briefing State House correspondent after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja.

She said that the Commission had started engaging the National Assembly to see to the possibility of Nigerians abroad participating in the country’s future elections.

She told journalists that she was at the State House to brief President Buhari on progresses so far made by the Commission since it was inaugurated in May 2019.

She appealed to governors of the states that had yet to intervene in the plights of their indigenes that had recently returned from troubled sojourn to come in with needed interventions, said her Commission had done a lot in giving…