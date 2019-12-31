Obasa urges Nigerians to be prayerful, hopeful

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa has urged Nigerians and Lagosians, in particular, to be prayerful and hopeful for a better life in the New Year.

Obasa who commended Lagosians for their resourcefulness, courage, resilience and prayers which have seen them through the last two decades of democracy advised them not to relent in their hard work and resiliency saying it is the only way to live a better life.

In his new year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tolani Abati noted that hard work, resilience and prayer, are all ingredients to see an individual through the harsh economic realities.

While urging Nigerians not to relent in their hard work and resilience, he gave the assurance that government at all levels especially Lagos state House of Assembly is an integral part is doing everything within its the power to make them achieve the best.

” We will…