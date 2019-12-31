Tambuwal reinvigorates State Judicial, Law Reform Commission

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said his administration is set to resuscitate the operations of the State Judicial Service Commission and the Law Reform Commission.

Tambuwal stated this while swearing-in the Acting Grand Khadi of the state and three new high court judges that would serve in the state Sharia Court of Appeal and State High Court.

The Acting Grand Khadi is Khadi Tambari Muhammad Yabo while the High Court Judges are: Muhammad Muhammad, Aliyu Garba Sifawa and Raliya Usman Muhammad.

The governor enumerated the names of those that will be nominated to serve as members of the State Judicial Service Commission as Abdullahi Maccido Ahmed, Abdulkadir Saidu Tambuwal and Abubakar Chika Sale.

Those nominated for appointment into the State Law Reform Commission are Justice Muhammad Haliru Binji, who is to serve as Chairman and A.Y Abubakar, Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Sokoto branch, who will serve as…