Time to work for a better future- Atiku

…Urges Nigerians to unite against insecurity

…Bemoans disobedience of court orders

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has enjoined Nigerians to face the New Year in togetherness and work for a better future.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 election also tasked Nigerians to close ranks in a bid to wage a successful war against insecurity in the land.

In a message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja, the Wazirin Adamawa faulted claims by a school of thought that 2019 was a successful year.

The message read: “The coming of the New Year 2020 is symbolic in many ways. First, it heralds a brand new decade. Secondly, and probably more important, is that this New Year will require us all to stay together more than ever before to take on, head front, the common enemy of insecurity…