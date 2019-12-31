We’ll not produce graduates without skills, Tech-U assures as fresh students undergo orientation

By Adeola Badru

FRESH students of Nigeria’s premier technical university, the First Technical University, Ibadan, have been told that the university would not produce graduates without skills.

This was made known to the new students by the Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Dr Olawale Ajibola, during their orientation, held at the institution.

While explaining the role of the university’s Centre for Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TVET) and why it was set up, Ajibola said: “we don’t want to produce graduates that will not have a single skill.”

He went on to state that: “We have some of our students who have registered companies and are making money. An additional certificate in vocational training with your Bachelor of Science Bachelor of Engineering is great gain. The universities we call great don’t offer this opportunity.”

Earlier in his speech, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami announced to the students that:…