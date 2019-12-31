Your crowns are worthless ― Ladoja’s counsel

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Counsel to the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, Mr Michael Lana told the Ibadan kings installed by the immediate past Governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to face the reality that their crowns have been rendered useless by the nullification of the gazette that authorized it.

Lana, who is a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in Oyo State, warned the 21 Ibadan monarchs that continued refusal to obey court order could incur the wrath of the court.

If they desist from parading themselves as kings, they risk being jailed.

Lana, in a statement he signed on behalf of Senator Rashidi Ladoja, said, “It is a notorious fact that by the gazette number 14, volume 42 of August 23, 2017; and number 15, volume 42 of August 24, 2017; and 3 volume 43 of March 29, 2018, the past administration purportedly, albeit illegally, translated some Ibadan…