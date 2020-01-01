APAPA GRIDLOCK: Stakeholders blame contractor’s highhandedness

Highhandedness of the contractors (name withheld by us) handling the Tin-can – Mile2 Expressway has been blamed for the persistent traffic gridlock along the route.

Investigation by Vanguard Maritime Report revealed that unlike other projects where the contractors meet with stakeholders to work out a traffic control mechanism for the commencement of work, the contractor have refused to meet with stakeholders preferring to work with its own plans.

A source close to the management of one of the terminal operators told Vanguard Maritime Report, that the contractor is behaving as if they know it all, noting that it may not be unconnected with the fact that they are close to the certain individuals in the Federal Government.

However, Chairman of the Port Consultative Forum, PCF, Kunle Folarin, disagreed with the call for the contractor to request for a meeting of stakeholders over traffic control.

Folarin explained that the work of the contractor engaged by the ministry of…