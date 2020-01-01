Congo’s veteran president set to run anew in 2021

Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso has been chosen by his party to run again for the top job in 2021, having already led the central African country for a total of 35 years.

During its congress in Brazzaville overnight Monday, his Congolese Party of Labour (PCT) unanimously named Sessou Nguesso, 76, as its candidate for president.

His re-election in 2016 sparked violence in a country where most of the five million people live below the poverty line despite huge oil reserves.

“We said the choice of Denis Sassou Nguesso is an inevitable choice,” top ally Leonidas Mottom told AFP.

“It’s the choice of change in continuity, it’s the choice of stability and the choice of peace,” said Mottom, the party’s deputy leader.

The party’s outgoing secretary general, Pierre Ngolo, said the 2,588 PCT congress participants reappointed Sassou Nguesso as head of the central committee in addition to…