His Royal Majesty, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Major General Felix Mujakperuo, the Orue 1, has declared that the best candidate would emerge to govern Delta State in 2023 in order to continue with the good work of the incumbent.

HRM Mujakperuo stated this when the former Minister for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi visited him at his palace in Orerokpe, Delta State as part of Olorogun Gbagis consultation to contest for the governorship of the state in 2023.

The Orodje emphasized that as a king he was the father to all the politicians in the state, as a result, he does not belong to any political party but support any government in power adding that as a father of all politicians he was open to receiving all politicians who visit him.

.

However, he noted that he had known Olorogun Gbagi for a very long time as a person of very good and untainted character who is capable of doing very good thing and achieving rare feats.

READ ALSO: Gbagi tasks Deltans to rebuild state

He…